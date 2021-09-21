-$0.01 EPS Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.01. HealthStream posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $64.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $28.78 on Friday. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $908.12 million, a PE ratio of 110.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 7.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 67,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth $4,492,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 598,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in HealthStream by 23.3% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 55,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

