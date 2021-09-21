Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Bought by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,079,000 after buying an additional 205,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,354,000 after acquiring an additional 194,881 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,276,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 33.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 389,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,027,000 after acquiring an additional 97,018 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 676.3% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 78,920 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,869 shares of company stock worth $2,087,859. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HELE opened at $229.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.74 and a 200-day moving average of $223.44.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

