Grace Capital Has $173,000 Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Grace Capital lessened its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Waters were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,183,000 after purchasing an additional 225,071 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $293,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,497,000 after purchasing an additional 85,275 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Waters by 30.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 435,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,854,000 after buying an additional 101,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 15.3% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 430,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,721,000 after buying an additional 57,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $395.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $187.31 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

