Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 2,114,782 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114,782 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NIO were worth $311,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in NIO in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NIO by 77.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 807.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.49.

NIO stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 2.50. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

