Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,655,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 374,998 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.52% of Canadian National Railway worth $385,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Shares of CNI opened at $113.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day moving average is $111.01. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.