BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,815 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $358,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,069,125,000 after buying an additional 53,677 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,554,000 after acquiring an additional 59,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,604,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52,630 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $857.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $902.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $852.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $959.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $130.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

