NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 14,762 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 501.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,762 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $156.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.60. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $66.46 and a one year high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

