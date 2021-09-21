Citizens Holding to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

NASDAQ CIZN opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Citizens has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $98.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $11.48 million for the quarter.

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

