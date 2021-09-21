FY2022 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Increased by Analyst

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Equities research analysts at Griffin Securities upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the software giant will earn $8.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.09. Griffin Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.47 EPS.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Microsoft stock opened at $294.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $196.38 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

