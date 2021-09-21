BlockBank (BBANK) Hits Market Cap of $7.37 Million

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One BlockBank coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges. BlockBank has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $934,954.00 worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlockBank has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00055286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00131332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012273 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00045637 BTC.

About BlockBank

BBANK is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,725,141 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

Buying and Selling BlockBank

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockBank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockBank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockBank using one of the exchanges listed above.

