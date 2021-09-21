Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0212 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by 18.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 47.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

AVAL opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.85. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) by 209.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

AVAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

