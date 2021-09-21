Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (ASX:FPC) Announces $0.05 Final Dividend

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (ASX:FPC) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Sunday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Company Profile

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Fat Prophets Funds Management Australia Pty. Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets of across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks using contrarian approach.

