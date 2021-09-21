Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C opened at $67.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.14. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

