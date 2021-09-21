The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $129.59 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.55.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.47.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

