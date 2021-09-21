Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 449.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 88,652 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $11,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 47.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in PVH by 3.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 28,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PVH by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PVH opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.00. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $121.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PVH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.58.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

