Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 3,740 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 616.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 274,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,600,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $837,040.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,316 shares of company stock worth $8,588,130 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy stock opened at $75.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,781.50, a P/E/G ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 0.09. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.76.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

