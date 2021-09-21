Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.
Shares of ARE opened at C$20.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$13.15 and a 12-month high of C$22.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.54.
Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$971.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$933.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aecon Group Company Profile
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
