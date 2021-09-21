Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

DR opened at C$9.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.75. Medical Facilities has a twelve month low of C$4.05 and a twelve month high of C$10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$291.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

DR has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Medical Facilities to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.