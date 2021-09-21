Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) to Sell

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

TNP stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $91.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.48 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,159,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 56,873 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 39,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

