Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $6.69 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $60.29 and a 12 month high of $80.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

