Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,717 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Universal Electronics worth $93,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UEIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,479,000 after purchasing an additional 101,535 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 653,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after purchasing an additional 73,416 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 53,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 21,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $161,631.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.44. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $35.11 and a one year high of $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $663.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.27). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.01 million. Analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

