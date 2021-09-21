Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,398 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.07% of Woodward worth $83,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,427,000 after purchasing an additional 286,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,163,000 after purchasing an additional 253,935 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 1,302.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 149,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,224,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $117.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.34 and a 1-year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

