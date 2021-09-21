Westpac Banking Corp Sells 7,047 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 273.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MTB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.76.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $133.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.00 and a 200-day moving average of $148.34. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $88.48 and a 1-year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

