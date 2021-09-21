CWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of CarMax by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total value of $3,042,947.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,240.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

KMX stock opened at $138.21 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.06.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

