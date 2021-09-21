Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 1,461 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. Colliers Securities raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $164.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.85. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $171.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.