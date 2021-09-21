Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Reduced by Analyst

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a report issued on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.50 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MOH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.22.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $277.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $283.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

