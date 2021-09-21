Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,300 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

