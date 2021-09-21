Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 35,849 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,849 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after acquiring an additional 18,468 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 201.7% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 119,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 79,798 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,887,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 32,433 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 122,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $20.74.

