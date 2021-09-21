Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $331.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $349.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.25.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

