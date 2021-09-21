Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.
KEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Nomura cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of KEP opened at $10.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $12.98.
Korea Electric Power Company Profile
Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.
