Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

KEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Nomura cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of KEP opened at $10.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $12.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 249.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,518,000 after buying an additional 939,997 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,561,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 1,120.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 186,879 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 9.0% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,641,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

