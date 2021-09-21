Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $343,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,432 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 48.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

Shares of BA stock opened at $209.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.53 and its 200 day moving average is $235.39. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

