Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives $15.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIMS. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other news, Director David B. Wells purchased 50,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $363,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,500. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,232 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,201,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,923,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $25,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -0.13. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

