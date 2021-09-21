Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. Townsquare Media reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 291.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million.

TSQ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 59.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $12.49 on Friday. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.91 million, a P/E ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

