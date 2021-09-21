Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. Townsquare Media reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 291.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Townsquare Media.
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 59.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $12.49 on Friday. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.91 million, a P/E ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
About Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
