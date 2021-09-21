Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Decreases By 21.2%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDEJF opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Dundee has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 23.48, a quick ratio of 23.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $104.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter. Dundee had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 53.91%.

Dundee Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate, and infrastructure. It also holds portfolio of investments in publicly listed and private enterprises. The company was founded by Barry Gordon and Nathan Edward Goodman on November 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

