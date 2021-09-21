Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Increases By 21.0%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EXPGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

EXPGY opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.69. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

