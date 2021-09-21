Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Down 30.3% in August

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the August 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.5 days.

DYNDF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$47.50 to C$50.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

DYNDF stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.