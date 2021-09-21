The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock Holdings Lowered by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Toro by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 15.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 56.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Toro in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in The Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TTC opened at $101.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.69 and a 200-day moving average of $109.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $80.29 and a twelve month high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

