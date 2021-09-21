Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,299 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,824 shares of company stock worth $2,355,682. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $108.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

