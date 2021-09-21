Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 1.01% of Kairos Acquisition worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KAIR opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

