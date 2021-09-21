Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 204 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pentair by 121.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,554,000 after purchasing an additional 400,626 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Pentair by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of PNR opened at $75.31 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.86.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.