Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 399,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,000.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the second quarter worth $388,000.

NASDAQ DHCA opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.69. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

