JustInvest LLC Buys New Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPT stock opened at $148.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 118.95, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $86.19 and a 12 month high of $154.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.81.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

