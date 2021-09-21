ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 154.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.10% of ICU Medical worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,145,000 after buying an additional 82,394 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,198,000 after buying an additional 326,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,774,000 after buying an additional 137,392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,906,000 after buying an additional 75,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 292,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,086,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

ICU Medical stock opened at $238.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $176.18 and a one year high of $282.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.55.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.