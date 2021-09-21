Short Interest in Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Decreases By 29.2%

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 862,000 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 1,216,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,873.3 days.

Shares of CMLEF opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

Get Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CMLEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial & Flex Properties, Cominar’s Proportionate Share, and Joint Ventures. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.