Brokerages Set Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) PT at $21.40

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.
ASB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE ASB opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.22.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.
About Associated Banc
Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
