Brokerages Set Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) PT at $21.40

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

ASB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Associated Banc by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ASB opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

