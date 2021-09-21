ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Receives $16.12 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.12.

WISH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Shares of WISH opened at $6.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ContextLogic will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 347,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $2,206,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 26,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $176,324.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,322.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,247,387 shares of company stock valued at $8,752,607. 40.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in ContextLogic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.