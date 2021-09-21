Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Noble Financial

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Noble Financial in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 173.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

CMLS opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 123.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

