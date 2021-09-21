Viberate (VIB) Price Tops $0.0425 on Top Exchanges

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $8.36 million and $1.14 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Viberate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00055578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00132597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00045924 BTC.

Viberate Profile

Viberate is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.