Dusk Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.37 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges. Dusk Network has a market cap of $52.31 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00055578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00132597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00045924 BTC.

Dusk Network is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

