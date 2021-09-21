Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETX)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0709 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of ETX opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

